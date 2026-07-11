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Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part V: How GNU/Linux Leaped Above 5% in Japan
It might matter if people understand GNU/Linux to be (or to mean) a carrier of freedom
In the prior parts (Part I, Part II, Part III, and Part IV) we talked about increase in Japan's adoption of GNU/Linux, having noticed it had reached 3.5%. Today it says 5.24%.
Earlier this month it was a lot lower. "BTW," one local told us, "this page says 2.5% not 3.5%..." [Desktop Operating System Market Share Japan | Statcounter Global Stats]
It changes over time.
"In fact I'd like to help you with it," said the local. "I believe there are some points that should be made clear. 1. The original article [The Japanese translation of the term "free software"] is about why few people accept the term "GNU/Linux" and what we should do. 2. If you read the article carefully you can see it tells much why there have been few GNU/Linux installations in Japan. As I pointed out there is a paragraph toward the end showing why there is an increase recently. 3. Close aides of Richard Stallman have not been helpful in conveying free software philosophy. 4. Japan has been in a overall state of inertia for some 30 years. The postwar economic miracle bred hubris: "Japan is number one, we don't need to learn from the rest of the world." This stance is very different from the prevailing attitude in China and India."
Assuming that increase (already above 5%) continues until year's end, will there be further boon for software freedom or just DRM (like Steam)? The message matters a great deal. █
Image source: Gokayama In Japan; A UNESCO World Heritage Site