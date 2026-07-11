Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.7, the PipeWire 1.6.8 release fixes a data race in JACK’s jack_port_get_buffer() function that could cause lost MIDI events in the Ardour DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when called from concurrent threads, and adds normalize and latency options to the SOFA filter.

Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.

Imagine having to provide a government ID before downloading an app to clock in at work, submit homework, check the weather, or access your bank account. Under a new Texas law, that could become a reality for millions of people.

original

Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part V: How GNU/Linux Leaped Above 5% in Japan

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2026



It might matter if people understand GNU/Linux to be (or to mean) a carrier of freedom

In the prior parts (Part I, Part II, Part III, and Part IV) we talked about increase in Japan's adoption of GNU/Linux, having noticed it had reached 3.5%. Today it says 5.24%.

Earlier this month it was a lot lower. "BTW," one local told us, "this page says 2.5% not 3.5%..." [Desktop Operating System Market Share Japan | Statcounter Global Stats]

It changes over time.

"In fact I'd like to help you with it," said the local. "I believe there are some points that should be made clear. 1. The original article [The Japanese translation of the term "free software"] is about why few people accept the term "GNU/Linux" and what we should do. 2. If you read the article carefully you can see it tells much why there have been few GNU/Linux installations in Japan. As I pointed out there is a paragraph toward the end showing why there is an increase recently. 3. Close aides of Richard Stallman have not been helpful in conveying free software philosophy. 4. Japan has been in a overall state of inertia for some 30 years. The postwar economic miracle bred hubris: "Japan is number one, we don't need to learn from the rest of the world." This stance is very different from the prevailing attitude in China and India."

Assuming that increase (already above 5%) continues until year's end, will there be further boon for software freedom or just DRM (like Steam)? The message matters a great deal. █

Image source: Gokayama In Japan; A UNESCO World Heritage Site