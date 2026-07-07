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original

No Pain, No Glory

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2026



My sister, whom I am very close to and offered much guidance, is expecting to deliver or have delivered a child very soon. It'll be her first child, maybe her only one (bearing a child is not easy for professional and personal reasons in 2026).

I am fortunate to have people in my family who are supportive of my choice in life, which isn't the "typical" choice. Morally, they support me fully.

My family has been subjected to painful, hurtful attacks; even my mother was subjected to those attacks. She does not understand why she's being picked on. She does not grasp it. Nor do I. People who dislike me attack relatives of mine. They hope it'll hurt me.

My aim isn't "fame" or "glory", but given what was done to my family and I there is no intention to step back and take "the easy way out".

Last week there was an attack on our hosting, an attack on our site (yes, Tux Machines was unavailable for several hours due to DDoS attacks), we are being attacked by vicious lawyers, and there are death threats sent our way whose contents make it clear they're connected to these lawyers. Who stands to gain? Two American individuals, their American paymasters (employers), and the vicious lawyers, who are concerned about their image. For me , protecting my family is a priority, but of utmost priority is protecting my sources (whistleblowers) and the suppressed stories they want aired to the public. They always come first because they took risks and sacrificed comfort.

Pain is relative; they say "life is pain, get used to it..."

Principles are on a different level; the relativism there involves something more "divine", for lack of a better word.

Principled people do what's right. Usually, at the end, they will prevail, provided they persevere and remain calm.

Tomorrow we'll be out of Town (some of us, who aren't in the UK, will still be active). There's a lot more to the site than my wife and I. We are community, we are one.

When we return home we'll be stronger and more active. We'll be able to say so much more. █

2024: "Lawsuits are temporary. Glory is forever. Go public."

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