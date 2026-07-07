Recent Coverage About GNU/Linux and BSD in Valnet

Linux has slowly closed almost every gap that used to keep people chained to Windows. Gaming works through Proton, the desktop is polished, and for a lot of users a modern distro is a perfectly viable daily driver. There is, however, one key feature that Linux has a hard time matching, and it doesn't have anything to do with app parity.

When you plug in a peripheral or another piece of hardware, both operating systems will detect it, but the bigger question is about drivers. Plug an unfamiliar device into a Windows 11 machine and there is a good chance it simply works, often without the user ever knowing a driver was installed. Do the same on Linux and the outcome is less predictable, and often takes user intervention if it is to function as intended at all.