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Audiocasts/Shows: Dirk and Linus, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More
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Montana Linux ☛ Video: Dirk and Linus talk in India
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ 674: LAN Before Time | LINUX Unplugged 674
The kernel taketh away, so we bringeth back. We build an AppleTalk LAN, ditch TCP/IP, and give a legendary retro network protocol the send-off it deserves.
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Late Night Linux – Episode 393
A great example of accessibility features benefitting more than the target audience, a new version of the classic game Nethack, checking for bufferbloat, and backdoored Windows 10 limps on in discoveries. Then Félim’s question about the perceived value of open source goes in unexpected directions.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Video Part-16 apps created by plinej
Part-12, I acknowledged the app contributions from radky.
I know, there are so many people who have contributed in some way over the years, coding or testing, can't mention them all. So just picking out some guys who have contributed apps and who have been involved for a very long time.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Video part-17 crippled root
I introduced Easy Containers in Part-6. In Part-17, have explained more about what "crippled root" really means: [...]
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Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 275: David Loukidelis on Why Stripping Privacy Enforcement from Canada’s Privacy Commissioner in Bill C-36 is Unnecessarily Risky Policy
he government’s privacy reform bill was supposed to earn applause for its effort to modernize outdated rules and provide Canadians with stronger privacy protections. Yet the decision to strip the Privacy Commissioner of Canada of responsibility for private-sector privacy law and shift that responsibility to the Digital Safety Commission has sparked widespread concern among Canadian privacy experts.