Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.

Axiomtek’s MANO330 is a coming-soon Thin Mini-ITX single-board computer designed around Intel Processor N97 and N150 options, with DDR5 memory, multiple display interfaces, dual LAN, and M.2 expansion for compact embedded systems.

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today that they plan to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, moving away from Ubuntu, but still shipping a custom KDE Plasma desktop environment.

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Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.