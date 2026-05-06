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Open Hardware: Collabora, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
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Collabora ☛ BlueZ-powered Auracast broadcasting on Genio 700
Collabora brought Bluetooth Auracast broadcasting to MediaTek Genio 700 for Embedded World 2026. Here's the complete, fully Open Source setup featuring Debian, BlueZ, PipeWire, with all the code and configs from our live booth demo.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Shuttle XPC cube SB860R8 targets workstation workloads with Core Ultra 200 support
Shuttle’s new XPC cube SB860R8 is a 14-liter barebone system supporting Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. Key features include up to 192 GB DDR5 memory, four 3.5-inch drive bays, PCIe Gen5 expansion, dual 2.5 GbE, and multiple display outputs including HDMI 2.1 with 8K support.
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Arduino ☛ Boomba is a Roomba with every upgrade imaginable
At one time, Boomba was just another Roomba robotic vacuum. But then Lucas removed almost all of the original components. At that point, all that was left was the original plastic base and the drive motors — everything else, down to the control board, was swapped out. Lucas even replaced the Roomba’s top with a custom aluminum plate suitable for mounting other parts.
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Michael Martin ☛ Comparing the Z80 and 6502 to Their Relatives
My original plan was to present all four new implementations side by side as a way of highlighting the similarities and differences between the various CPUs, with maybe a little historical scene-setting at the start to map out the relationships between all the various chips. This got entirely out of hand so I’ve split it in two; this week’s article is just about comparing the CPUs in their context, and next week I’ll dig into the implementations as a worked example of why these differences matter.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Enthusiast recreates 43-year-old Fashion Company Apple Lisa with FPGA board — first commercial computer with a GUI faithfully cloned with modernized machine
An enthusiast has taken the time to recreate the Fashion Company Apple Lisa, the first commercial PC with a GUI, with an FPGA board.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ New server-focused SPEC CPU 2026 benchmarking suite has results for a Raspberry Pi 5 — updated tools feature more tests and can run a wide range of systems
The SPEC CPU 2026 features more tests and an emphasis on portability, running on everything from fleets of servers down to a Raspberry Pi.
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Leadedsolder ☛ Loonies for Loongsons
Although we usually deal with old computers around these parts, today’s project comes to us from the futuristic year of 2021. What makes it interesting? You can’t buy it at your local store. Or any store, really. Today, we’re going to be getting a salvaged Loongson 3A5000-based motherboard up and running, and figuring out how good Linux is on a domestic Chinese CPU.