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KDE: Ojas Maheshwari on Font Subsetting and KeepSecret 1.1 Development/Release
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Introductory Post
Hello, I am Ojas Maheshwari.
I got selected for contributing to the project "Implement Font Subsetting when saving PDF files" for GSoC 2026 at KDE community.
This site will have all the official documentation and progress updates on what I did through the whole journey including: [...]
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KeepSecret 1.1
KeepSecret is our new password management application, based on SecretService, which works both with our old KWallet infrastructure as well as more modern services such as oo7, KeepassXC and many others.