Fedora Looking for Volunteers (Free IBM Labour), Red Hat is Still Mostly About Slop, Not GNU/Linux

This release bumps the minimum MacOS version supported by Arti to 10.14, up from 10.12. Despite being supported on a technical level, we do not recommend the use of MacOS versions that old, as they are no longer receiving updates from Apple and may have unpatched security issues.

We decided to do the next community gathering organized by us at the same location we used last year: Hylkedam, in Denmark. We knew it worked well, was sufficiently cheap, and we could likely cut down the overall planning overhead given our past experience there. And, indeed, planning was minimal, reusing much of the "playbook" we developed for our first meeting last year. We spent most of our preparation time on revamping our meeting website. We have a shiny new onionized space now, including a public mailing list!