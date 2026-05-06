news
Fedora Looking for Volunteers (Free IBM Labour), Red Hat is Still Mostly About Slop, Not GNU/Linux
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Join Us for Podman 6.0 Test Days – May 11-15, 2026
The Fedora QA team invites you to participate in the Podman 6.0 Test Days from Monday, May 11-15, 2026.
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Red Hat Official ☛ When AI finds the bugs: Why defense in depth was always the answer [Ed: False marketing from IBM Red Hat, promoting false positives that are time-wasting and ride buzzwords]
But a machine found them in a fraction of the time.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Give AI agents safe access to your cluster: Model Context Protocol server for Red Hat OpenShift is now in technology preview [Ed: Nothing but slop promoting from Red Hat today]
To address this challenge, Red Hat has introduced the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for Red Hat OpenShift, available as a technology preview. MCP refers to an open source standard for connecting AI applications to external data and tools. The MCP server for Red Hat OpenShift uses the MCP to provide LLM Agents controlled access to OpenShift clusters. This helps your agents to safely and intelligently interact with your OpenShift clusters following rules you define.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From research lab to factory floor: Why humanoid robots need an enterprise-grade foundation [Ed: Conflating robotics with slop]
The answer to this matters because humanoid robots are not just AI systems, they are meant to be long-lived, safety-critical machines that operate continuously in human environments. Unfortunately, the gap between a compelling demonstration and a reliable production deployment is where many robotics programs stall.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Control your AI agent traffic at scale: Model Context Protocol gateway for Red Hat OpenShift is now in technology preview [Ed: Yet more slop peddling by IBM Red Hat, a dying company that hides layoffs while hugging buzzwords]
For enterprises, the question of MCP adoption has evolved into how to do it safely. MCP servers can give AI agents access to lots of tools and data, but without a governance layer, there’s no consistent way to control who can access what, enforce rate limits, or apply security policy. However, these are all familiar challenges. They are the same ones platform teams face with existing application connectivity ecosystems.
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Red Hat Official ☛ AIOps and Ansible Automation Platform: Where AI intelligence meets trusted execution [Ed: IBM Red Hat selling several scams at the same time, including slop and back doors]
It starts with a simple distinction: knowing what to do and safely doing it are different problems. AI is great at providing the recommendation for the first part. But production environments need automation that's tested, role-based access control (RBAC)-scoped, and auditable. You also need guardrails that keep one incident from triggering 20 conflicting fixes. While an AI model can quickly and autonomously recommend restarting a service, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is what helps restart runs only in the right environment, with the right permissions, and leaves an audit trail.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Bringing H.E.A.R.T. to the Red Hat Customer Experience
This is why Red Hat Support and Customer Experience is adopting the H.E.A.R.T. mindset. We are putting human connections at the center of how we collaborate with our customers, using a framework built on five pillars: [...]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why your container registry strategy will decide your platform's resilience
In the early stages of Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift adoption, the registry is treated as a supporting component, a place to store and retrieve images. That assumption quietly breaks as a platform scales across environments, supports production workloads, and introduces disaster recovery requirements. At scale, the container registry becomes part of the platform control plane, not its artifact store: Thus is the very nature of the “infrastructure as code” mentality.
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Red Hat ☛ Simplify distributed tracing: ObservabilityInstaller installation
In modern cloud-native environments, distributed tracing is essential for maintaining visibility into complex microservices. However, deploying a complete, end-to-end tracing stack on Red Hat OpenShift has traditionally required significant manual effort. To address this, the cluster observability operator now introduces the ObservabilityInstaller custom resource (CR). This new capability automates the deployment and integration of the entire tracing ecosystem, moving from a fragmented manual process to a unified, declarative installation.
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Red Hat ☛ Storage isolation with OpenStack Services on OpenShift distributed zones
Building a truly reliable cloud environment requires more than redundancy. It demands architectural isolation to guarantee business continuity even when local infrastructure components fail. For environments leveraging high-speed, low-latency interconnections (i.e., large data centers or interconnected campus facilities), Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift distributed zones (DZ) provide the necessary framework to deliver this level of resiliency. Distributed zones architecture is designed to allow cloud services to survive local and zone failures by splitting the clown infrastructure into multiple autonomous failure domains similar to what is offered by public clouds.
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Red Hat ☛ Run multiple OpenStack Services on OpenShift with HCPs
When we introduced Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift in early 2025, our consultants and solutions architects noticed a recurring theme: organizations wanted to do more with less. This led to releasing support for multiple OpenStack services on a single Red Hat OpenShift cluster, a project we internally called MultiRHOSO phase 1.
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Red Hat ☛ Build trusted Python containers with Project Hummingbird and Calunga
Project Hummingbird and Calunga are open source projects that offer the beginnings of a secure software supply chain. These projects help open source and commercial developers build application containers with confidence that they are not shipping malicious content.