Linux Devices and Open Hardware, Projects

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Internet Society

From Commitments to Practice: Internet Society’s Priorities for WSIS+20 Implementation

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process, which concluded in December 2025, reaffirmed the multistakeholder model, made the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) permanent, and set a forward-looking agenda for digital development that resonates strongly with our 2030 strategy. But what has been agreed to on paper is only the beginning. What happens next, in terms of roadmaps, measurements, and institutional reforms, will determine whether or not those commitments will transform into practical results.

9to5Linux

Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

How to Install Linux Kernel 7.0 on Ubuntu 25.10

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.

GNU Linux-Libre 7.0 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 12th, 2026

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 7.0 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

While not a major release in terms of new features, despite the major version number change, Linux kernel 7.0 finally promotes Rust support to stable. The “Rust experiment” has been concluded at the 2025 Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit, and Rust is here to stay.

LinuxGizmos.com

Forlinx FAI-ARA240-M Packs Ara240 NPU into M.2 2280 Module

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

Shuttle XPC slim DB860 Leverages Core Ultra 200 in Compact 1.3L Barebone

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5″ Display

Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

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Linux Devices and Open Hardware, Projects

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2026

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