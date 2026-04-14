BSD: FreeBSD News and How to Install NetBSD on Old Apple Macs

Jails break that assumption in a satisfying way. A FreeBSD jail is supposed to be small - sometimes a single static binary, an rc.d script, and a few lines in rc.conf. Installing Python into every jail just so Ansible can run its setup module is, to borrow a phrase, the tail wagging the dog. I already wrote about a workaround for Ansible: the jailexec connection plugin, which SSHes to the jail host and uses jexec to tunnel commands into each jail. It works, and I still reach for it when I already have an Ansible setup. But many Ansible modules assume Python on the target, so in practice some of those jails still end up growing a Python interpreter.

Then I tried cdist, and everything got smaller.