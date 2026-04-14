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Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
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Peter Hutterer: Huion devices in the desktop stack
This post attempts to explain how Huion tablet devices currently integrate into the desktop stack. I'll touch a bit on the Huion driver and the OpenTablet driver but primarily this explains the intended integration[1]. While I have access to some Huion devices and have seen reports from others, there are likely devices that are slightly different. Huion's vendor ID is also used by other devices (UCLogic and Gaomon) so this applies to those devices as well.
This post was written without Hey Hi (AI) support, so any errors are organic artisian hand-crafted ones. Enjoy.
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Red Hat ☛ Deploy TAP-as-a-Service in OpenStack Services on OpenShift
As modern cloud infrastructure becomes increasingly complex and multi-tenant, observability and security monitoring have become foundational requirements for OpenStack operators. One key network diagnostic technique used in traditional and virtualized environments is port mirroring, which allows administrators to capture and analyze traffic flowing through a particular interface. You can redirect mirrored traffic to third-party analytics tools and solutions hosted on a different or same host as the mirror port. Typically, the mirrored traffic is carried over overlay tunnels established between the source and destination of the mirror.
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GNOME ☛ Felipe Borges: RHEL 10 (GNOME 47) Accessibility Conformance Report
Red Hat just published the Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 10.
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Red Hat ☛ Build more secure, optimized Hey Hi (AI) supply chains with Fromager [Ed: IBM Red Hat is boosting slop plagiarism and climate disaster]
Editor's note
This article was adapted from a post originally published on Medium and is republished here with the author's permission.
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Cockpit Project: Cockpit 360
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 360: [...]
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XDA ☛ The Flatpak versus native packages debate finally made sense when I stopped looking for a winner
For a long time, I treated the Flatpak-versus-native package debate like one of those Linux arguments that never really end and never really change anything. I knew the usual talking points, and I’d heard them from every angle. Flatpaks were supposed to be more convenient, native packages were supposed to be cleaner, and everyone seemed convinced their camp had already won. The longer I used Linux, though, the less that tidy split matched what I was actually doing on my own system.
What changed my mind wasn’t one dramatic failure or one magical app install that fixed everything overnight. It was the slow realization that I was using different kinds of software for different reasons, but pretending they all belonged in the same bucket. Some apps needed to stay close to the system and feel tightly integrated. Others just needed to work, stay current, and avoid dragging me into dependency drama. Once I started looking at packages through that lens, the Flatpak-versus-native debate stopped feeling ideological and started feeling practical.
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XDA ☛ I switched from Ubuntu to Fedora after 10 years, and I didn't expect to miss this
Fedora had been calling to me for a while. Its bleeding-edge kernel, the latest in software, and clean vanilla GNOME were some of the main reasons I made the jump. I was also getting tired of a few issues that only Ubuntu seemed to have, like Snap slowly creeping into every aspect of my system. Ubuntu had treated me fine overall, but I wanted to try something else as a daily driver.
For the most part, I've been happy with Fedora since the switch. It's a fast and clean Linux distribution, and some tasks feel more responsive than Ubuntu. I was mostly worried about switching from APT to DNF and no longer using PPAs. I thought that would take some getting used to, but it was a surprisingly painless aspect of the transition.
The part of Ubuntu that I missed was the Additional Drivers tool. After a decade, I thought there would be something more interesting to miss, but there really wasn't. I had assumed that Fedora would have something equivalent, but I've now found that there's nothing quite as easy.