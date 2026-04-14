Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

This post attempts to explain how Huion tablet devices currently integrate into the desktop stack. I'll touch a bit on the Huion driver and the OpenTablet driver but primarily this explains the intended integration[1]. While I have access to some Huion devices and have seen reports from others, there are likely devices that are slightly different. Huion's vendor ID is also used by other devices (UCLogic and Gaomon) so this applies to those devices as well.

This post was written without Hey Hi (AI) support, so any errors are organic artisian hand-crafted ones. Enjoy.