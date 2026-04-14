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Free and Open Source Software
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Tengine - distribution of nginx - LinuxLinks
Tengine is a web server project originated by Taobao and based on Nginx.
It’s designed for high-traffic sites and adds a wide range of advanced features on top of the core Nginx HTTP server, including enhanced routing, monitoring, load balancing, and protocol support.
This is free and open source software.
Swifty Notes - native GTK markdown notes - LinuxLinks
Swifty Notes is a native GTK/libadwaita Markdown notes application for Linux written in Swift.
It is designed for writing, organising, and previewing Markdown notes with a desktop-first interface, while storing notes as plain files in per-note directories instead of a separate database. The project also includes a companion CLI that works with the same notes, making it suitable for scripting and automation.
This is free and open source software.
Diveboard - GTK client - LinuxLinks
Diveboard is a GTK frontend for the Diveboard.com digital scuba diving logbook service, primarily aimed at Linux mobile devices.
It lets divers access their online logbook from Linux, record and manage dives, and keep related diving information in one app.
This is free and open source software.
Prunr - find and remove duplicate files - LinuxLinks
Prunr is a desktop disk cleanup utility that helps you find duplicate files and understand how storage is being used.
It combines duplicate-file scanning with visual treemap and sunburst views, making it easier to inspect large folders, compare matching files, and reclaim space while keeping all processing on the local machine.
This is free and open source software.
BiggerTask - TinyTask clone for Linux - LinuxLinks
BiggerTask is a Linux macro utility inspired by TinyTask.
It is designed to give Linux users a straightforward way to automate repetitive desktop actions without the complexity of a larger automation framework. The repository offers installation through Flathub, downloadable releases, or by building from source.
This is free and open source software.
LocalTranslate - machine translation locally using Firefox translation models - LinuxLinks
LocalTranslate is a desktop application for Linux that performs machine translation locally using Firefox translation models.
It uses on-device neural models rather than a remote service, giving Linux users a native way to translate text without relying on the cloud.
This is free and open source software.
OMERewriter - view and rewrite OME-TIFF metadata - LinuxLinks
OMERewriter is a desktop application for working with microscopy image metadata stored in OME-TIFF files.
It lets users inspect existing OME-TIFF datasets, update common metadata fields, and convert ScanImage TIFF output into metadata-rich OME-TIFF files, making it useful for researchers who need cleaner, standards-compliant imaging data for analysis and archiving.
This is free and open source software.