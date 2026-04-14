Free and Open Source Software

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Internet Society

From Commitments to Practice: Internet Society’s Priorities for WSIS+20 Implementation

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process, which concluded in December 2025, reaffirmed the multistakeholder model, made the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) permanent, and set a forward-looking agenda for digital development that resonates strongly with our 2030 strategy. But what has been agreed to on paper is only the beginning. What happens next, in terms of roadmaps, measurements, and institutional reforms, will determine whether or not those commitments will transform into practical results.

9to5Linux

Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

How to Install Linux Kernel 7.0 on Ubuntu 25.10

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.

GNU Linux-Libre 7.0 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 12th, 2026

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 7.0 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

While not a major release in terms of new features, despite the major version number change, Linux kernel 7.0 finally promotes Rust support to stable. The “Rust experiment” has been concluded at the 2025 Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit, and Rust is here to stay.

LinuxGizmos.com

Forlinx FAI-ARA240-M Packs Ara240 NPU into M.2 2280 Module

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

Shuttle XPC slim DB860 Leverages Core Ultra 200 in Compact 1.3L Barebone

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5″ Display

Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

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Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2026

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Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push

  
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.

 
Kernel News and Graphics Coverage

  
Linux news

 
Linux Kernel 7.0 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 7.0 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
Ursa - a new Iceberg-first storage engine for Kafka

  
What’s been peculiarly interesting in this dogfight has been companies’ slow pivot away from their proprietary-solutions and heavier lean into open-source and the Kafka protocol

 
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance

  
4 articles


  
 


 
Free, Libre Software; Standards and Security Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
BSD: FreeBSD News and How to Install NetBSD on Old Apple Macs

  
BSD picks

 
Linux Devices and Open Hardware, Projects

  
hardware news

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Fedora things and some slop

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stories

 
Applications: A look at PacHub and "4 Linux tools solve problems the default apps shouldn't have left unsolve"

  
Applications coverage in Valenet

 
Advocacy of Proxmox at Valnet

  
"I stopped throwing out old hardware after discovering Proxmox" and "I moved everything to Proxmox"

 
Android Leftovers

  
I found a second permissions menu on Android that most people never check

 
GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop: CachyOS is Dethroning Windows, Why Switch, and Productivity Gains

  
recent Valnet articles

 
Announcing Istio 1.29.2 and 1.28.6

  
two new stable releases

 
Games: Why GNU/Linux Is Quietly Becoming the Ultimate Gaming Platform, Pop_OS!, Raspberry Pi, Bazzite, and KDE

  
mostly Valnet articles

 
I switched my Linux desktop environment from GNOME, and it’s so much better

  
A Desktop Environment (DE) in a Linux-based operating system can be best described as a complete desktop interface

 
7 Linux features I miss every time I boot into Windows 11

  
Ever wondered what you're missing by sticking to Windows and not trying out Linux

 
Google Drive is disappearing from Ubuntu's file manager, and it's a bigger deal than you think

  
At first, it's a little strange, as Linux is not usually an operating system known for removing useful features instead of adding them

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Linux distro offers an easy DNS switcher - but there's more to it that I like

  
iDealOS is an MXLinux-based distribution that gives the normal Linux security a bit of a boost via DNS

 
Games: Dome Keeper, Portal 2: Community Edition, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Corporate Stuff: Red Hat (IBM) and So-called 'FSFE' (GAFAM Front Group)

  
5 more links for today

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

  
Scribus 1.6.6 free and open-source desktop publishing software is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google and Samsung are improving Android's most useful feature

 
These 7 Fedora cleanup commands freed up more space than I expected

  
Fedora is known for its cutting-edge software, stability, and clean implementation of upstream technologies, but even it can accumulate digital clutter over time

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
I tested Artix Linux: An enjoyable systemd-free distro for experienced users (and ChromeOS speeds)

  
If you want a stable Linux distribution with a unique take

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux for now

 
EasyOS: Kernel 6.12.81 with CONFIG_USB4 and pre-install script in PET packages

  
EasyOS updated from B.K.

 
Debian Developers' Reports and UmbrelOS (Based on Debian)

  
Debian leftovers

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress, Grav, Jekyll, Kirby, Eleventy Etc.

  
running sites, as explained by bloggers

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: RSS, New Blogs, and Load Balancing

  
Web related news picks

 
Games: fheroes2 and Capcom horror games

  
gaming picks

 
Linux Kernel Plays Ball With Slop After Slop Pushers Pay Millions to 'Linux' Foundation

  
kernel news polluted by hype

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
How to Install Linux Kernel 7.0 on Ubuntu 25.10

  
You can now install the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series on your Ubuntu 25.10 distribution. Here’s how to do it!

 
GNU Linux-Libre 7.0 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

  
GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is now available for download based on Linux kernel 7.0 and targeted at those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Firefox does one thing Chrome simply won't on Android

 
I deleted all my Linux folders and found files faster without them

  
“I’ll find it later.” Which sounds reckless until you realize Linux has been built for this for years

 
4 reasons I can no longer use Windows as my daily driver

  
Today, I'm going to tell you why I'm finally ditching my Windows partition and making Linux my daily driver

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
This immutable Linux solved my biggest technical frustrations

  
I installed Linux over the weekend, and not just any version of Linux—an immutable one by the name of Fedora Silverblue

 
I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setupGNOME OS revealed what Linux is actually becoming

  
I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setup

 
MODOS – small Debian-based operating system

  
MODOS, formerly known as G0ll0’Z SmollOS

 
NawaOS – Debian-based Linux distribution built for gaming

  
NawaOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution built for gaming

 
Review: pearOS 2026.03

  
pearOS is an Arch-based desktop Linux distribution which features a macOS-like theme and icons on top of the KDE Plasma desktop

 
A week in Graz: KDE MegaSprint and Grazer Linuxtage

  
I spent this week in Graz, the weekdays as part of the KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Saturday attending Grazer Linuxtage 2026

 
Three Months After Georgia Tech, Stallman Heads to UT Austin

  
Once a fixture on the lecture circuit, GNU’s creator — and the father of Free Software — is slowly re‑emerging in the US, updating his message for the 2020s

 
Microsoft Windows Measured Below 5% in Lao [original]

  
An all time low

 
Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS Released with GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel, MATE 1.26

  
Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS distribution is now available for download with GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel, MATE 1.26 desktop environment, updated packages, and various improvements.

 
Today in Techrights

  
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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 12th, 2026

  
The 287th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending April 12th, 2026.

 
Change in Hungaristan [original]

  
Links for the day

 
today's leftovers

  
a couple of missed items

 
Systemd-Free Artix Linux Sees First Release in 2026 with XLibre and PipeWire

  
The development team behind Artix Linux has released today the Artix Linux 2026.04 ISO refresh for this Arch Linux-based, systemd-free distribution, which features multiple editions and init systems.

 
Netrunner 26 Released with XLibre Xserver, Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

  
Netrunner 26 GNU/Linux distribution is now available for download based on Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.3.6 desktop environment with Linux kenrel 6.16.

 
4MLinux 51.0 Released with Improved Support for ZX Spectrum and Atari Music

  
4MLinux 51.0 distribution is now available for download with improved support for ZX Spectrum and Atari music and other changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software news

 
SQLite Release 3.53.0

  
new SQLite version

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux for today

 
"Linux Still Adding Support for Sega Dreamcast’s GD-ROM from the '90s" But Removing i486 Support

  
latest in Linux

 
Games: Steam Games, Island of Hearts, and More

  
gaming news

 
Kernel Space: Slop for Pay (or Pay-to-Slop, to Contaminate Linux), Investigating Split Locks, Booting Linux on Macs, "Linux 7" Out Shortly

  
kernel picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
EasyOS and Puppy GNU/Linux: umbc.edu mirror and tutorial updated

  
EasyOS news from BK

 
Open Hardware/Modding: STM32U575, PCIe Over Fiber, and Orange Pi 6 Plus

  
gadgets and circuits

 
GNU Health HIS server 5.0.7 and Trisquel GNU/Linux Has New Release

  
GNU Projects in the focus

 
Android Leftovers

  
How custom ROMs influenced Android's best features

 
Too Much LLM Slop About France and GNU/Linux [original]

  
In Google News, about half the 'articles' we see about France moving to GNU/Linux are mindless slopfarms

 
I stopped using top in Linux once I discovered this better terminal tool

  
You typically inherit the top command when you start using Linux

 
7 everyday devices that secretly run Linux

  
When Linus Torvalds released the Linux kernel all the way back in 1991

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
StartOS – Debian-based Linux distribution optimised for personal servers

  
StartOS is a graphical Linux distribution designed to turn a computer into a personal server for self-hosting services

 
PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5″ Display

  
Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.12, Linux 6.18.22, Linux 6.12.81, Linux 6.6.134 and Linux 6.1.168

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.12 kernel

 
Our Reach is Growing [original]

  
thankfully awareness of SLAPPs in the UK is improving

 
Little Snitch on GNU/Linux

  
Little Snitch spreading

 
Today in Techrights

  
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