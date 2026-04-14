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Google Drive is disappearing from Ubuntu's file manager, and it's a bigger deal than you think
Quoting: Google Drive is disappearing from Ubuntu's file manager, and it's a bigger deal than you think —
In case you missed it, people have been checking out Ubuntu 26.04. As part of the update, users have noticed that the Google Drive implementation has gone missing. Beforehand, you could attach your Google account to GNOME, and it would let you see your Google Drive files in your file explorer like it was local.