Google Drive is disappearing from Ubuntu's file manager, and it's a bigger deal than you think

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process, which concluded in December 2025, reaffirmed the multistakeholder model, made the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) permanent, and set a forward-looking agenda for digital development that resonates strongly with our 2030 strategy. But what has been agreed to on paper is only the beginning. What happens next, in terms of roadmaps, measurements, and institutional reforms, will determine whether or not those commitments will transform into practical results.

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.

Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.

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