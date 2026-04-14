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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2026



Quoting: This Linux distro offers an easy DNS switcher - but there's more to it that I like | ZDNET —

Blink, and a new Linux distribution will have appeared on the market, which I find to be fantastic. Choice is good, and Linux embodies the spirit of choice on every conceivable level.

Take, iDealOS. This MXLinux-based distribution opts for the KDE Plasma desktop (in favor of Xfce), and offers two different versions: Emerald and Diamond. The difference is:

Emerald Edition is completely free and fully functional.

Diamond Edition is available to anyone who supports the project with a small donation. This version includes preinstalled applications for producing audio, video, and images, and professional tools to support your business, your imagination, and your creativity.