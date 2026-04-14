Free, Libre Software; Standards and Security Leftovers

I’m deeply grateful to the FOSS community and the people around it for enabling unfettered access to information and software, because that’s what allowed me to get into this profession in the first place.

It wasn’t thanks to programs or services with free trials – I needed to be able to keep learning after a month has passed.

It wasn’t thanks to student plans – I was a child without agency who couldn’t submit any confirmational documentation or pay out of pocket.

It wasn’t thanks to free plans – I was already limited by status and knowledge gaps, and further restrictions would only exacerbate the issue.

I hacked together GitHub Pages, GitLab CI/CD, and Heroku to implement server-side logic. I used decentralized networks. The difference between $0 and $1 wasn’t “free” vs “cheap”. In my circumstances, it was “possible” vs “unachievable”.