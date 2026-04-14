news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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XDA ☛ AMD's handheld driver support is so bad that Linux is starting to look like the better choice
Most PC gaming handhelds are powered by AMD chips, for a variety of reasons, but the biggest is that AMD's semi-custom fabs will whip up the processor you need for the right price. That's no big secret; it's also why the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S use AMD APUs, as will the upcoming Steam Machine.
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Instructionals/Technical
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HowTo Geek ☛ 6 Linux command-line habits you need to break today
Whether you're new to Linux or you've been using it for years, you may have some bad command-line habits. If you can break these habits, you'll stop using the Linux terminal like a beginner and start using it much more efficiently.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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University of Toronto ☛ Vim and 'forward delete' (in modern terminal programs)
Actually I got the name of the key wrong. The key I was hitting is BackSpace (in X keysym terminology). I thought of it as Delete because that's what it generates, but the real Delete key is another key, and this turns out to be relevant. What I described happening is what I think is normally called as 'forward delete', as opposed to 'backward delete', the normal BackSpace behavior (and what I want).
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, March 2026 (ft. ARM64)
This report covers hrev59431 through hrev59569.
ARM64
The biggest news this month is probably all the work that’s been done on support for ARM64, largely thanks to contributors smrobtzz and SED4906!
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Following Up on ARMv9 Build Infrastructure
The results are becoming visible and more meaningful months later.
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Debian Family
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0
Rubén Rodríguez has announced the release of Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0, a major update of the project's "libre" distribution built for home users, small enterprises and educational centers. The new version is based on the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04: [...]
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