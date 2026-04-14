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openSUSE Tumbleweed Lands GNOME 50, systemd-boot on New UEFI Installs
The openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution had some major changes in April that you may need to be aware of, including the adoption of systemd-boot as the default bootloader on new UEFI installs, and the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment series.
While the GNOME 50 upgrade went smoothly, as expected from openSUSE Tumbleweed developers, one important thing to mention is that the middle click paste feature was disabled, so if you’re using that like me should re-enable it from the GNOME Tweaks tool under Mouse & Touchpad.