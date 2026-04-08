news
Free and Open Source Software
-
organize - rule-based command-line file management automation tool - LinuxLinks
organize is a rule-based command-line file management automation tool that helps keep desktops, downloads folders, and document collections under control.
It lets users build configurable workflows to process files and folders based on criteria such as metadata, file nameso tasks like sorting photos, handling invoices and receipts, cleaning up incomplete downloads, removing duplicates, and automating routine file housekeeping.
This is free and open source software.
Clippy - collection of lints - LinuxLinks
Clippy is a linting tool for Rust that helps developers catch common mistakes, spot non-idiomatic code, and improve code quality across projects.
It integrates with the standard Rust toolchain, is installed as a rustup component, and is typically run with Cargo during development and continuous integration workflows.
This is free and open source software.
HexMe - hex editor - LinuxLinks
HexMe is a terminal-based hex editor written in C++ that uses the Curses library for its text user interface.
It’s designed for inspecting and editing binary data from the command line, with visual cues that make different byte types easier to distinguish and built-in commands for navigating files, searching content, and modifying bytes.
This is free and open source software.
s3tui - simple S3 CLI client for file transfers - LinuxLinks
s3tui is a terminal-based file transfer client for Amazon S3 and S3-compatible object storage.
Written in Rust with the ratatui framework, it presents local files and remote storage in a text user interface so you can manage transfers from inside the terminal rather than relying on a collection of separate commands. It’s aimed at people who want a fast keyboard-driven way to work with object storage, and it also supports multiple account configurations and custom environment-based setup.
This is free and open source software.
hyprmoncfg - monitor configurator and background daemon for Hyprland - LinuxLinks
hyprmoncfg is a terminal-first monitor configurator and background daemon for Hyprland.
It gives users a visual way to arrange displays from a terminal session, store layouts as reusable profiles, and automatically restore the best matching setup when monitors are connected or disconnected. The project is aimed at people who want a lightweight monitor management tool for Hyprland without depending on heavyweight desktop components, while still offering a safer workflow for writing and applying monitor configuration.
This is free and open source software.
Soul Player - local-first music player built for privacy - LinuxLinks
Every music collection is different, and choosing the right open source music player can make a real difference to how you enjoy your library, particularly if you manage a large collection of music.
Soul Player is a modern desktop music player focused on local-first playback and user privacy. It’s designed for people who want to manage and listen to their own music collection without cloud uploads, telemetry, ads, or mandatory subscriptions.
The program supports Linux alongside other desktop platforms and combines local library management with a more advanced audio engine than many lightweight players.
This is free and open source software.
ANoise - ambient noise player - LinuxLinks
ANoise is an ambient noise player for Ubuntu designed to play looping environmental sounds from a lightweight desktop application.
The program is designed to help create a calmer desktop environment with looped background sounds for relaxation, focus, or masking distractions. It integrates with the Ubuntu Sound Menu so playback can be controlled from the desktop, while the application itself remains small and straightforward to use.
This is free and open source software.