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Asmi Linux 26.04
Asmi Linux 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon).
Do you waddle the waddle?
Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.
Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.
The Cardputer Mesh Kit is a portable communication platform that combines an ESP32-S3-based handheld controller with LoRa mesh networking and GNSS positioning. The kit is built around the Cardputer-Adv core unit and the Cap LoRa-1262 expansion module, and comes preloaded with Meshtastic firmware for out-of-the-box operation.
Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.
On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.
Asmi Linux 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon).