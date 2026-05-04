Asmi Linux 26.04

Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.