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openSUSE Lands Post-Quantum Hybrid Cryptography in Leap and Tumbleweed

The libzupt library provides encryption and decryption of files and binary data in memory using post-quantum hybrid cryptography based on ML-KEM-768 + X25519. The project originates from the Zupt initiative created by Cristian Cezar Moisés.Created by Alessandro de Oliveira Faria, libzupt is designed to simplify the adoption of post-quantum cryptography in real-world applications. At its core, libzupt is built using C++ and Python to be easy to integrate into applications that require advanced security while staying efficient and portable.“The main goal of libzupt is to enable current applications to be protected against emerging threats from quantum computing, even when running on classical computers. By combining traditional cryptographic techniques with quantum-resistant mechanisms, the library provides an additional layer of security that anticipates future scenarios where classical algorithms may be broken,” said libzupt’s creators/At the time of writing, libzupt supports C++ and Python, but its creators are already working on adding support for Java and Node.js applications. The library provides a modern object-oriented interface with exception handling, secure memory cleanup by wiping sensitive data after use, and encryption for files and memory buffers.The openSUSE project says that the main benefit of adding the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed is to allow current applications to be prepared for a scenario where quantum computing could compromise classical algorithms, such as Shor’s Algorithm, by adding a strategic layer of protection.openSUSE also added that this will enable the development of more resilient systems, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data in the long term, even in the face of technological evolution.

news

Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 30, 2026

Linux Mint 22.3 HWE

Earlier this month, the Linux Mint project announced that they have decided to adopt a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint releases, starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, planned for Christmas 2026. Due to this, they decided to address compatibility issues by releasing updated HWE ISO images.

Therefore, if you’re having issues with the Linux 6.14 kernel shipped in the latest Linux Mint 22.3 release, you can now download the Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs, which are powered by the Linux 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from the latest Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) release.

Read on

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