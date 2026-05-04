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Distributions and Operating Systems: Chromebook Without ChromeOS, vixalien, and KaikuOS
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Kokada ☛ My favorite device is a Chromebook, without ChromeOS
Since I was kind frustrated with ChromeOS, I decided to take a look at something that I knew supported my Lenovo Duet 3 for some time: postmarketOS. For those who don't know, postmarketOS is an Alpine Linux based-distro focused in replacing the original OS from old phones (generally running Android) with a "true" Linux distro. They also seem to support some Chromebooks because of their unique architecture and, luckily, they support my device under the google-trogdor platform.
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vixalien: A love letter to mise
Recently, I have been using GNOME OS, as my daily driver.
After being a seasoned GNU/Linux for long, dabbling in distros like Alpine Linux, Arch Linux, Fedora (and even Silverblue), I tried switching to something more opinionated and that "works by default" all while being hard to break.
And given my existing relationship with GNOME, GNOME OS was a choice worth looking into.
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HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2026] Modernizing Haiku’s Bluetooth stack: Implementing support for HFP profile
Introduction
Hello! I am Vighnesh Sawant, a first year Computer Science undergrad at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM).
I have contributed to the bluetooth stack before GSoC a little, enabling pairing with most bluetooth devices (before you could only really pair with Bluetooth 1.0 devices) although the implementation is not quite polished yet. Little trivia, my first patch to Haiku ended up breaking DNS resolution on nightly (sorry waddlesplash and Jerome!).
I’ll be working on implementing support for the HFP profile in Haiku’s bluetooth stack, which enables audio streaming and hands free voice calls while also laying the groundwork for further improvements of the bluetooth stack.
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HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2026] Bluetooth: HCI Improvements & HID Profile | Haiku Project
Hello! I’m Mohammed R. Attia, a 2nd-year Computer Science Student. I’ve been accepted into Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2026 with Haiku, with my proposal titled “Modernizing Haiku’s Bluetooth Stack: HCI Completion and HID Profile Implementation.”