Distributions and Operating Systems: Chromebook Without ChromeOS, vixalien, and KaikuOS

Introduction

Hello! I am Vighnesh Sawant, a first year Computer Science undergrad at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM).

I have contributed to the bluetooth stack before GSoC a little, enabling pairing with most bluetooth devices (before you could only really pair with Bluetooth 1.0 devices) although the implementation is not quite polished yet. Little trivia, my first patch to Haiku ended up breaking DNS resolution on nightly (sorry waddlesplash and Jerome!).

I’ll be working on implementing support for the HFP profile in Haiku’s bluetooth stack, which enables audio streaming and hands free voice calls while also laying the groundwork for further improvements of the bluetooth stack.