GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

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AlmaLinux Official ☛ AlmaLinux 9.8 Beta Now Available!
AlmaLinux 9.8 Beta introduces new compiler toolsets, updated module streams, and improved security. This release adds Python 3.14 as a new package and brings new streams for MariaDB, PostgreSQL, and Ruby. Container and virtualization support is updated with the latest versions of Podman, Buildah, libvirt, QEMU-KVM, and skopeo. Security is improved with updates to OpenSSL, OpenSSH, GnuTLS, SELinux policies, and crypto-policies, keeping your system safe and reliable.
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