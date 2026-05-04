news
LibreOffice Report and OnlyOffice Faking 'Open Source' (Openwashing)
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2026
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started April by announcing the LibreOffice Writer Guide 26.2. This is an extensive handbook full of tutorials, tips and tricks for the software.
-
Openwashing
-
LinuxStans ☛ OnlyOffice Tried to Fake Open Source. It Backfired Spectacularly.
OnlyOffice thought they found a clever loophole in the AGPL license. They were wrong, and now a coalition of European tech companies is calling their bluff with a fork called Euro Office. The Setup For years, OnlyOffice marketed itself as an open source office suite under the GNU Affero General Public License v3 (AGPL).
-
-