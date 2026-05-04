GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software Leftovers

Regular readers will recall that the subway system carries a lot of passengers every day. The ridership data for the whole of 2025 represents just over 1.3 billion entries into the system via an OMNY tap or Metrocard. It’s available aggregated to hourly resolution by station complex. With that data in hand, we can calculate average hourly ridership for every day of the week. This gives us a profile of what, for example, a Monday or a Wednesday typically looks like, by hour. When calculating the average day-of-the week profile we exclude holidays and the like.