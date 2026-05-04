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KDE email, part 3: don’t filter your email
Quoting: KDE email, part 3: don’t filter your email —
It’s a flood — no, a deluge! Hundreds of messages a day. Overwhelming. Demoralizing. Soul-crushing. The thought of even looking at your email provokes anxiety.
What to do?
Email filtering to the rescue! Use sieve (KMail even includes an app for it!) to implement a bevy of server-side filtering rules that send emails to different folders. So neat and tidy. So clean. So organized. So much better… not!