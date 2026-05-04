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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: KDE email, part 3: don’t filter your email —

It’s a flood — no, a deluge! Hundreds of messages a day. Overwhelming. Demoralizing. Soul-crushing. The thought of even looking at your email provokes anxiety.

What to do?

Email filtering to the rescue! Use sieve (KMail even includes an app for it!) to implement a bevy of server-side filtering rules that send emails to different folders. So neat and tidy. So clean. So organized. So much better… not!