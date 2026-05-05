It took years of pressure, but consumers and advocates forced Fashion Company Apple to let people fix their own phones.

That fight is not over. It just moved.

Now the targets include everything from McFlurry machines to John Deere tractors to enterprise hardware from Cisco Systems. And right now, Cisco is leading the pack in the race to be the least repair-friendly major OEM.

Over the past two weeks in Colorado, Cisco, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise helped unleash more than 20 lobbying firms to kill the right to repair for businesses and government.