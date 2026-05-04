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Games: Linux Support and Valve Steam Deck OLED, OptiScaler Client
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XDA ☛ Linux 7.1 finally fixes a 2-year-old Steam Deck OLED audio issue
If you've owned a Steam Deck OLED for a few years, you may have noticed that the Linux 6.8 kernel messed with its audio probe. It happened late in 2023, and for years people were waiting for a patch to be released. As it turns out, the lack of updates wasn't due to a lack of care, but because the problem required delicate handling to ensure it didn't break everything else in the process.
Well, the Steam Deck OLED audio issue has now been fixed, and the patch has been merged into the Linux 7.1-rc2 build. And if testing goes smoothly, Steam Deck OLED owners should get their audio probes back in a few weeks.
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Linux 7.1 update fixes Valve console sound driver bugs
Portable console users Steam Deck OLED An official fix for the audio issue in the mainline Linux kernel has been released after two years. The bug arose in late 2023 during the transition to Linux kernel 6.8 due to changes in the AMD ASoC audio driver. This update disrupted the console's audio processor due to a specific issue with the OLED version's audio topology file. The original Steam Deck model with an LCD screen is not affected by this issue.
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Video Cardz ☛ Valve Steam Deck OLED audio issue fixed in mainline Linux 7.1 kernel
Steam Deck OLED users running mainline Linux kernels should finally get working audio without downstream patches. A fix has been merged for Linux 7.1 to address an audio probe issue affecting Valve’s OLED handheld.
According to Phoronix, the issue was introduced by an AMD ASoC change merged for Linux 6.8. The change affected the AMD Audio Co-Processor driver and broke audio probing on the Steam Deck OLED. The original Steam Deck LCD model was not affected.
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OptiScaler Client gains Linux support and new scanning filters
The update has been released OptiScaler Client version 1.0.5 of the open-source utility has been released. The main technical innovation is full support for Linux-based operating systems. The program code now includes a basic GPU detection system and specially adapted game directory scanning logic.