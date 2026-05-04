Games: Linux Support and Valve Steam Deck OLED, OptiScaler Client

If you've owned a Steam Deck OLED for a few years, you may have noticed that the Linux 6.8 kernel messed with its audio probe. It happened late in 2023, and for years people were waiting for a patch to be released. As it turns out, the lack of updates wasn't due to a lack of care, but because the problem required delicate handling to ensure it didn't break everything else in the process.

Well, the Steam Deck OLED audio issue has now been fixed, and the patch has been merged into the Linux 7.1-rc2 build. And if testing goes smoothly, Steam Deck OLED owners should get their audio probes back in a few weeks.