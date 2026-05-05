news
today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ How to Monitor Linux Performance with Sysstat Tools
Most sysadmins start with top command when something looks wrong, such as high CPU usage, system lag, or load spikes. It provides a quick snapshot, but it also has its own limitation, for example it only shows the current state and does not explain what is causing the problem over time.
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Coywolf LLC ☛ Coding high performance sites
No JavaScript, because modern HTML and CSS is all I need for a clean and clear brochure site.
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Stewart C Russell ☛ ROT13 and other cypher silliness
I wanted to encode a spoiler in a forum post last night, so used the ancient ROT13 reciprocal cypher in the time-honoured way. That way, casual readers can immediately read the solutions, but you can get them by running the text through the ROT13 cypher again.
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Rachel Kaufman ☛ 30 Days of coreutils: cp and mv
Starting us off with two very basic commands: cp and its cousin mv. cp means “copy” and copies a file from one location to another. mv means “move” and, you guessed it, moves a file from one location to another. If you have used the command line at all, you’ve probably used these lil friends.
What secrets do these guys hold, though?
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Julia Evans ☛ Links to CSS colour palettes
But one thing I missed about Tailwind was the colour palette (here as CSS). If I wanted a light blue I could just use blue-100 and if I didn’t like it maybe try blue-200 or blue-50. I’m not very good with colours so it makes a big difference to me to have a reasonable colour palette that somebody who is better at colour than me has thought about.
But I’m also a little tired of those Tailwind colours, so I asked on Mastodon today what other colour palettes were out there. And then a friend said they wanted links to those colour palettes, so here’s a blog post so my friend can see them, and all the rest of you too :)
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[Old] Alex Chan ☛ How I create static websites for tiny archives
Last year I wrote about using static websites for tiny archives. The idea is that I create tiny websites to store and describe my digital collections. There are several reasons I like this approach: HTML is flexible and lets me display data in a variety of ways; it’s likely to remain readable for a long time; it lets me add more context than a folder full of files.
I’m converting more and more of my local data to be stored in static websites – paperwork I’ve scanned, screenshots I’ve taken, and web pages I’ve bookmarked. I really like this approach.
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Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install a Static IP Address on Ubuntu 26.04
A dynamic IP address is an IP address automatically allocated to a device on a network by a DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) server.
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[Repeat] Jim Nielsen ☛ Reminder: You Can Stitch Together Lots of Little HTML Pages With Navigations For Interactions
As an example, on my blog I have a “Menu”. It doesn’t “expand” or “slide out” or “pop in” or whatever else you can do with JS. Instead, it navigates to an entirely-new page that is focused on just the menu options of my site.
I say “navigates” because it’s just a link — — and it functions like a link, but the navigation interaction is enhanced by CSS view transitions.
Have a newer device with a modern browser? Great, you get a nicer effect.
Have an older device, or an older browser, or JS disabled, Et al.? It’ll still work.
If you can follow a link — which is the most fundamental thing a browser can do — it will work.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Syncthing on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Managing file synchronization across multiple servers without handing your data to a third-party cloud service is a real challenge for sysadmins.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 ships with DNF5 and Flatpak out of the box, but neither one covers every piece of software you might need.
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