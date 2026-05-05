But one thing I missed about Tailwind was the colour palette (here as CSS). If I wanted a light blue I could just use blue-100 and if I didn’t like it maybe try blue-200 or blue-50. I’m not very good with colours so it makes a big difference to me to have a reasonable colour palette that somebody who is better at colour than me has thought about.

But I’m also a little tired of those Tailwind colours, so I asked on Mastodon today what other colour palettes were out there. And then a friend said they wanted links to those colour palettes, so here’s a blog post so my friend can see them, and all the rest of you too :)