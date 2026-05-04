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LinuxGizmos.com

Argon Industria PoE+ HATs add 25W Ethernet power and optional NVMe to Raspberry Pi 5

Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

MSI MS-CF27 3.5-inch SBC with Alder Lake-N, quad GbE, and triple display

Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.

Cardputer Mesh Kit features ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa and GNSS support

The Cardputer Mesh Kit is a portable communication platform that combines an ESP32-S3-based handheld controller with LoRa mesh networking and GNSS positioning. The kit is built around the Cardputer-Adv core unit and the Cap LoRa-1262 expansion module, and comes preloaded with Meshtastic firmware for out-of-the-box operation.

9to5Linux

qBittorrent 5.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Many New Features

Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.

Copy Fail Linux Kernel Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian, Ubuntu, and Others

On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 04, 2026

Missouri Botanical Garden

Updated This Past Day

  1. Links 03/05/2026: Insolvent US Bailing Out Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Oracle, OpenAI, and SpaceX
    Links for the day
  2. All-Time Lows for Windows in Spain and Portugal
    data which became publicly available less than 24 hours ago in statCounter

    New

  3. SLAPP Censorship - Part 65 Out of 200: Graveley and Garrett Claims Are Word-by-Word Similar (They Also Collaborated All Along)
    We'll keep it short today
  4. IBM Has a Long and Rich History of Showing Chatbots Bear No Business Prospects (From Jeopardy to Watson Healthcare and McDonalds)
    Watson Healthcare is already in the dustpan, so they are rebranding it again
  5. Europe Decoupling is Bad News for GAFAM, Especially Bad to Microsoft
    Countries want independence
  6. India Needs to Recognise That the World Wide Web is Monoculture in India
    In the US, a judge with Indian roots dealt with a case related to this; why won't India?
  7. All-Time Lows for Windows Down Under
    seeing the demise of Windows in Australia (historically a slow or low adopter of GNU/Linux) is good news
  8. Linux Kernel Tainted by Software Patents That Make Linux Worse and the 'Linux' Foundation is Compiling Bribes to Enable This (Promotion of Monopolies and Tolerance of Software Patenting)
    Why you need to reboot when a serious bug is found in Linux? "Licencing"...
  9. IBM's Kyndryl Accounting Fraud Explained and More Recently the Insiders Talk About Mass Layoffs
    Judging by how the media totally ignored 800+ layoffs at IBM's Confluent and 400+ layoffs at Red Hat a few weeks ago don't expect to hear anything about Kyndryl layoffs
  10. Links 03/05/2026: Water Shortages Crises and Slop Fakes "Are Coming for Your Bank Account" (Slop-Enabled Fraud)
    Links for the day
  11. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XI - EPO 'Products' to Cement Asian and American Monopolies
    Only a fool would believe Lame Duck Campinos
  12. Microsoft Windows Falls Below 9% in South Africa
    As one can expect, GNU/Linux is measured as going up in France
  13. Gemini Links 03/05/2026: The Black Side of the Web, LiveJournal, Chimarrão
    Links for the day
  14. A Month Since Mass Layoffs at Red Hat (400+ Engineers Laid Off), The Media Didn't Cover It
    We are very concerned about the state of the media
  15. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  16. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 02, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, May 02, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-27 to 2026-05-03
    5574 /n/2026/05/01/Been_a_Very_Busy_Week.shtml
    5269 /n/2026/05/01/Dealing_With_Demagogue_in_Free_Software.shtml
    5168 /n/2026/05/01/In_Praise_of_Debian.shtml
    5160 /n/2026/05/01/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    5025 /n/2026/05/01/Microsoft_Buyout_Offer_is_Less_Than_One_Year_s_Salary.shtml
    4882 /n/2026/04/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    4812 /n/2026/04/30/Upgrade_Successful.shtml
    4781 /n/2026/04/30/Then_Come_the_DDoS_Attacks.shtml
    4762 /n/2026/05/01/Links_01_05_2026_Poems_and_Continuous_Privacy_Policy.shtml
    4643 /n/2026/05/01/What_May_1_Means_to_Us_and_to_Many_Others.shtml
    4441 /n/2026/05/01/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_April_30_2026.shtml
    4404 /n/2026/05/02/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    4403 /n/2026/05/02/A_Look_at_DataStax_Bluewashing_IBM_and_Layoffs.shtml
    3864 /n/2026/05/02/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_May_01_2026.shtml
    3670 /n/2026/04/30/Google_News_Sloppy_Again.shtml
    3476 /about.shtml
    1503 /n/2026/05/03/Linux_Kernel_Tainted_by_Software_Patents_That_Make_Linux_Worse_.shtml
    1391 /n/2026/05/02/cPanel_is_Not_Linux_cPanel_is_Proprietary_Software.shtml
    1332 /index.shtml
    1073 /n/2026/04/27/AI_16_Times_in_One_Article_The_Register_MS_Got_Paid_to_Post_Thi.shtml
    1064 /irc.shtml
    1040 /n/2026/05/01/Microsoft_Lunduke_is_Pulling_a_Garrett_by_Turning_Technical_and.shtml
    1030 /n/2026/05/01/Yes_GNU_Linux_Can_Run_on_Playstation_5_But_Don_t_Buy_It_Learn_F.shtml
    912 /n/2026/04/29/Campinos_is_a_Lame_Duck_President_This_Year_at_the_European_Pat.shtml
    883 /browse/latest.shtml
    847 /n/2026/05/03/All_Time_Lows_for_Windows_Down_Under.shtml
    831 /n/2026/05/03/India_Needs_to_Recognise_That_the_World_Wide_Web_is_Monoculture.shtml
    821 /n/2026/04/28/Aaron_Hillel_Swartz_Would_Have_Turned_40_This_Year.shtml
    820 /n/2026/04/30/Apparently_Last_Day_for_Nearly_1_000_Confluent_Workers_IBM_Laid.shtml
    761 /n/2026/04/30/Trigger_Warning_Jeremy_Bicha_Debian_Edu_TecKids_Ubuntu_incest_s.shtml
    728 /n/2026/05/01/Microsoft_Debt_Rose_Almost_50_Billion_Since_We_Moved_to_Debian.shtml
    714 /n/2026/05/01/Oracle_s_Debt_Grew_by_Over_50_Billion_Dollars_in_6_Months.shtml
    678 /browse/index.shtml
    671 /n/2026/05/01/Techrights_is_Still_Growing_Attacking_Techrights_Does_Not_Weake.shtml
    648 /n/2026/05/01/Lots_of_People_Leave_IBM_Today_IBM_Has_About_1_000_Workers_Fewe.shtml
    640 /n/2026/05/02/Thousands_of_Layoffs_at_IBM_So_IBM_Pays_Mainstream_Media_to_Cla.shtml
    631 /n/2026/04/28/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_VIII_Red_Line_When_the.shtml
    605 /n/2026/04/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    601 /n/2026/04/30/The_Register_MS_Running_Spam_Pieces_for_Huawei_a_Banned_Company.shtml
    597 /n/2026/04/29/If_We_Move_Everything_to_Devuan.shtml
    583 /n/2026/04/28/IBM_is_Already_Doing_Voluntary_Layoffs_This_Year_in_Europe_Buyo.shtml
    580 /n/2026/04/29/Links_29_04_2026_Snowde_nAffair_13_Years_Later_and_Landmark_Dat.shtml
    570 /n/2026/04/28/Latest_Example_of_False_Marketing_by_Anthropic.shtml
    568 /n/2026/04/24/Dr_Andy_Farnell_on_Why_Calling_Slop_or_Chaff_Hey_Hi_AI_Harm_Us_.shtml
    565 /n/2026/04/28/IBM_Laying_Off_Thousands_of_Workers_Again_Based_on_Q1_Earnings_.shtml
    564 /n/2026/04/26/Gemini_Links_26_04_2026_Gemini_Movie_Database_or_GeminiMDB_and_.shtml
    564 /n/2026/05/01/In_New_Letter_Sent_to_Chair_and_Heads_of_Delegation_of_the_Admi.shtml
    559 /n/2026/04/27/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_VII_Secrecy_at_the_EPO.shtml
    553 /n/2026/05/01/Links_01_05_2026_Microsoft_Headcount_Decreasing_Apple_Quietly_K.shtml
    548 /n/2026/04/29/Canonical_is_Selling_You_Ubuntu_is_a_Data_Collecting_Platform.shtml
    548 /n/2026/04/30/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_X_Deliberately_Violate.shtml
    542 /n/2026/04/28/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    536 /n/2026/04/27/Microsoft_Insiders_If_You_Don_t_Take_the_Lousy_Severance_Like_O.shtml
    528 /n/2026/04/28/Like_GAFAM_US_Telecom_Industry_Has_Severe_Debt_Problem.shtml
    522 /n/2026/04/27/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    521 /n/2026/04/29/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_IX_European_Patents_Th.shtml
    521 /n/2026/04/29/Links_29_04_2026_LLM_Chatbot_Usage_Goes_Down_Sharply_as_Do_Stoc.shtml
    519 /n/2026/04/30/Links_30_04_2026_Slop_Industry_Cannot_Keep_Up_With_Bills_The_Wo.shtml
    519 /n/2026/04/28/Anthropic_and_Claude_Are_National_Security_Risks_Not_Because_of.shtml
    517 /n/2026/04/28/IBM_From_RAs_to_Workforce_Re_balancing_New_Names_for_Mass_Layof.shtml
    515 /n/2026/04/28/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_60_Out_of_200_Talking_About_Corruption_at.shtml
    514 /n/2026/04/29/Six_Months.shtml
    508 /n/2026/05/01/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_63_Out_of_200_Graveley_as_a_Stripped_Down.shtml
    506 /n/2026/04/28/Microsoft_s_Grip_Has_Slipped_Market_Share_Steadily_Declining.shtml

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The Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) Linux kernel security vulnerability that could allow a local user to elevate privileges to the root user has now been patched. Update your installations as soon as possible!
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