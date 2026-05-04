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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Links 03/05/2026: Insolvent US Bailing Out Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Oracle, OpenAI, and SpaceX
Links for the day
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All-Time Lows for Windows in Spain and Portugal
data which became publicly available less than 24 hours ago in statCounter
New
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 65 Out of 200: Graveley and Garrett Claims Are Word-by-Word Similar (They Also Collaborated All Along)
We'll keep it short today
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IBM Has a Long and Rich History of Showing Chatbots Bear No Business Prospects (From Jeopardy to Watson Healthcare and McDonalds)
Watson Healthcare is already in the dustpan, so they are rebranding it again
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Europe Decoupling is Bad News for GAFAM, Especially Bad to Microsoft
Countries want independence
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India Needs to Recognise That the World Wide Web is Monoculture in India
In the US, a judge with Indian roots dealt with a case related to this; why won't India?
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All-Time Lows for Windows Down Under
seeing the demise of Windows in Australia (historically a slow or low adopter of GNU/Linux) is good news
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Linux Kernel Tainted by Software Patents That Make Linux Worse and the 'Linux' Foundation is Compiling Bribes to Enable This (Promotion of Monopolies and Tolerance of Software Patenting)
Why you need to reboot when a serious bug is found in Linux? "Licencing"...
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IBM's Kyndryl Accounting Fraud Explained and More Recently the Insiders Talk About Mass Layoffs
Judging by how the media totally ignored 800+ layoffs at IBM's Confluent and 400+ layoffs at Red Hat a few weeks ago don't expect to hear anything about Kyndryl layoffs
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Links 03/05/2026: Water Shortages Crises and Slop Fakes "Are Coming for Your Bank Account" (Slop-Enabled Fraud)
Links for the day
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XI - EPO 'Products' to Cement Asian and American Monopolies
Only a fool would believe Lame Duck Campinos
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Microsoft Windows Falls Below 9% in South Africa
As one can expect, GNU/Linux is measured as going up in France
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Gemini Links 03/05/2026: The Black Side of the Web, LiveJournal, Chimarrão
Links for the day
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A Month Since Mass Layoffs at Red Hat (400+ Engineers Laid Off), The Media Didn't Cover It
We are very concerned about the state of the media
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 02, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, May 02, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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