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CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.
However, the biggest change in the new CachyOS ISO release is that the devs decided to adopt Zoey Bauer’s Shelly as the new default graphical package manager, replacing Octopi. Shelly supports installation of packages from AUR, Flathub, FlatpakRef, AppImage, and local source files.