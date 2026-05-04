Linux 7.1-rc2

I bring you tidings of another regular rc release - 7.1-rc2 is out, and looks fairly normal.

Now, the raw diffstat doesn't _look_ normal, with half of the diff being to the kvm selftests, but that's pretty much entirely due to just renaming in the selftests to have the same naming conventions as the kernel code has (wrt both variable and type names), so it all looks big and strange, but you should just ignore that oddity.

And when that part is masked out, the rest looks very normal - about half various driver fixes (gpu and networking dominating as usual), with the rest being spread all over the place.

It's not small, and while it's a bit early to say for sure, I do suspect we're seeing the same continued pattern of more patches than usual - probably due to AI tooling - that we saw in 7.0.

Let's keep testing,

Linus