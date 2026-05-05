Linux Kernel: Virtualisation, Inter-Process Communication (IPC), and More

Quite some time ago I shared a script and methodology for performing a cross-architecture debootstrap in a rootless way. I had a short note on producing an image bootable in QEMU, but it was fairly minimal. This page provides a cookbook / quick reference on producing such images across various Debian target architectures supported by QEMU. The goal is that the starting point here "gets the basics right" for local experimentation, but of course you are encouraged to evolve the recipe for your needs.

The basic process is to: [...]