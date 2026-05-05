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Linux Kernel: Virtualisation, Inter-Process Communication (IPC), and More
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Muxup ☛ Bootable QEMU image menagerie with rootless debootstrap
Quite some time ago I shared a script and methodology for performing a cross-architecture debootstrap in a rootless way. I had a short note on producing an image bootable in QEMU, but it was fairly minimal. This page provides a cookbook / quick reference on producing such images across various Debian target architectures supported by QEMU. The goal is that the starting point here "gets the basics right" for local experimentation, but of course you are encouraged to evolve the recipe for your needs.
The basic process is to: [...]
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[Old] Mailing list ARChives ☛ 'Re: About Xen: maybe a reiterative question but ..'
You are absolutely deluded, if not stupid, if you think that a worldwide collection of software engineers who can't write operating systems or applications without security holes, can then turn around and suddenly write virtualization layers without security holes.
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Seiya Nuta ☛ Designing microkernel IPC
Inter-Process Communication (IPC) is a core part of microkernels, and it defines how OS services in the userspace work together.
Over the past few weeks, I had a lot of fun simplifying the IPC design in FTL operating system. While IPC is a simple memory copy operation between processes, you'll run into interesting problems to consider.
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Linux 7.1 on the horizon, with a prominent role for AI and KVM updates
The development of Linux 7.1 is proceeding according to plan, but some notable trends have emerged in the meantime. Linus Torvalds (photo) recently released the second release candidate and speaks of steady progress toward the final version. This suggests that the schedule for the final release is not under pressure for the time being.
Nevertheless, some notable details are visible beneath the surface, reports Neowin. Within this development cycle, the scope of the Kernel-based Virtual Machine(KVM) tests was particularly striking. They accounted for a relatively large portion of the changes. According to Torvalds, this is mainly because many test components have been renamed to better align with the naming conventions within the kernel. This created an unusual picture, though he does not see it as a problem for the release’s stability.