news
Events: Lomiri/Open Source Mobile Dev Hackathon, WordCamp, and LSFMMBPF
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It's FOSS ☛ A Free Open Source Mobile Dev Hackathon Is Coming to the Netherlands on May 16
OS-SCi's Lomiri Tech Meeting includes keynotes, free books, and a new bounty program reveal.
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WordPress ☛ Get Involved With WordCamp US 2026 in Phoenix
WordCamp US 2026 will take place August 16–19 in Phoenix, Arizona, and applications are now open for sponsors, speakers, and volunteers. WordCamp US is the flagship gathering for the WordPress community in North America, where contributors, builders, and users come together to share ideas and help shape what comes next for the open web.
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Bootlin ☛ Bootlin engineer Alexis Lothoré invited at the Linux Storage Filesystem & Memory Management & BPF Summit
The Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management & BPF Summit (LSFMMBPF) brings together leading developers, researchers, and Linux kernel subsystem maintainers to discuss, design, and implement improvements to the filesystem, storage, and memory management subsystems.