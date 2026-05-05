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Games: Steam Controller, Wireworks, and More
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The new Steam Controller from Valve is out now - some early thoughts | GamingOnLinux
The new Steam Controller launched today and thanks to Valve providing GamingOnLinux a review unit, I've been able to put it through some Linux testing before it released.
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Prepare to rig the market in SlotsNStocks, a deckbuilding slot machine roguelike | GamingOnLinux
Here's another one for those of you who love watching numbers go up, while chaining together wild combinations - SlotsNStocks looks like a good time sink.
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Unique module-building tower defense game Wireworks just got much bigger | GamingOnLinux
Wireworks is tower-defense roguelike auto-battler that's incredibly unique and now it's much bigger with a huge free update released.
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Dungeon Clawler 1.0 is out now - it will hook you and frustrate you just like the real thing | GamingOnLinux
Dungeon Clawler from Stray Fawn Studio has hit 1.0 bringing the world of roguelite deckbuilders to claw machines. It's certainly an interesting combo. Disclosure: the developer sent a key to GamingOnLinux back in 2024.
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Build and command a flying fortress in the playtest of Castle Away | GamingOnLinux
Castle Away from Renegade Games is a strategy roguelite autobattler that challenges players to build, command, and explore using a customisable floating keep.
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Upcoming tycoon sim Steam To Electric has gotten me real excited about trains | GamingOnLinux
Steam To Electric is an upcoming voxel rail tycoon building sim that gives you some wild (but very real) historical train inventions.
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If you value your free time don't install the Pegs X Stickers demo | GamingOnLinux
Releasing sometime in August, Pegs X Stickers blends the worlds of pachinko and roguelites together to create an intoxicating mixture. There's a demo available right now that works perfectly with Proton, and the developer advertises the Steam Deck on the demo Steam page too which is always fun to see.