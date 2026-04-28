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Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 release ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition, which defaults to the Plasma Login Manager display manager.
Some highlights of Fedora Linux 44 include automatic DTB selection for AArch64 (ARM64) EFI systems, support for automatically enabling persistent overlays when flashed to USB sticks, support for the Nix package manager, and support for the DNF5 backend on PackageKit.