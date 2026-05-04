On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.

Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.

The Cardputer Mesh Kit is a portable communication platform that combines an ESP32-S3-based handheld controller with LoRa mesh networking and GNSS positioning. The kit is built around the Cardputer-Adv core unit and the Cap LoRa-1262 expansion module, and comes preloaded with Meshtastic firmware for out-of-the-box operation.

Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.

Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 3rd, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on May 04, 2026



This week, we got plenty of new distro releases, including Arch Linux 2026.05.01, Fedora Linux 44, AerynOS 2026.05, EndeavourOS Titan Neo, Grml 2026.04, Linux Mint 22.3 HWE, and IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, as well as new versions of beloved apps like LibreOffice, Wireshark, Shotcut, Calibre, Shelly, and qBittorrent.

On top of that, I tell you all about the dangers of the Copy Fail kernel vulnerability and Canonical’s plans for LLM integration in Ubuntu. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 3rd, 2026.

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