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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 3rd, 2026
This week, we got plenty of new distro releases, including Arch Linux 2026.05.01, Fedora Linux 44, AerynOS 2026.05, EndeavourOS Titan Neo, Grml 2026.04, Linux Mint 22.3 HWE, and IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, as well as new versions of beloved apps like LibreOffice, Wireshark, Shotcut, Calibre, Shelly, and qBittorrent.
On top of that, I tell you all about the dangers of the Copy Fail kernel vulnerability and Canonical’s plans for LLM integration in Ubuntu. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 3rd, 2026.