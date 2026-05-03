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qBittorrent 5.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Many New Features
Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.
qBittorrent 5.2 also introduces a reboot option when downloads complete, the ability to configure the app’s style and color scheme on all supported platforms, the ability to copy content paths of selected torrents, an option to disable torrent state colors, and an option to make the progress bar follow the torrent state color.