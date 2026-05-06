Proprietary Software and Windows TCO

Data Subject Rights

LinkedIn tracks the visits to profile pages. However, if you want to see who has visited your own profile, you have to pay. The Abusive Monopolist Microsoft subsidiary uses these and other ‘insights’ as an incentive for people to sign up for its paid Premium membership. It is unclear whether this tracking of visitors is legal. What is clear, however, is that if this data is displayed as part of a premium membership, it should also be accessible in response to an access request under Article 15 GDPR. But Microsoft's Surveillance Arm LinkedIn refuses to comply – and suddenly cites alleged data protection concerns that supposedly only arise in the case of an access request.