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Network Maintenance This Coming Weekend
This coming Saturday there is risk of timeouts etc. We had such issues yesterday due to something resembling DDoS or excessive scraping by bots. The host explains: "One of our circuit suppliers is carrying out scheduled maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin to UK Telehouse North London data centres as part of an ongoing network hardening programme."
If it's hard to reach the site, that might be the reason. █
Image source: Networking in progress