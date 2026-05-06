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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2026



Quoting: I tried 4 lightweight Linux distros on a 4GB laptop, and one surprised me —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

As time progresses, so does the advancement of technology. More so in the personal computing space, which has seen a massive shift in recent years. We’re seeing wildly powerful (and efficient!) computers, but that power has also left older hardware entirely in the dust.

Despite being older, much of this hardware is more than capable of handling basic day-to-day tasks, but the gap is widening. Ordinarily, most of these older machines cannot run modern operating systems such as Windows 11 and macOS Tahoe reliably (if at all), which makes us turn toward Linux as our savior once again.

While Linux has always been a bit friendlier toward lower-end hardware, you really can’t address physical limitations entirely. In my case, it was an old MacBook Air (11-inch, 2012) with a measly 4GB of system RAM.