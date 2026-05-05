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KDE: Kdenlive Goals for GSoC 2026 and Union's Spring 2026 Update
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Goals for GSoC 2026 - Improving Kdenlive Effect Widgets
Thank you to the KDE community and Jean-Baptiste for selecting my proposal. Congratulations to all other accepted contributors!
I'll be working on improving the effect widget system in Kdenlive this summer. As someone who uses Kdenlive daily for my own videos, these are problems I've personally hit, which makes this project feel very personal.
Here are my three main goals: [...]
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Union: Spring 2026 Update
Union: Spring 2026 Update
It has been a long time since I wrote anything about Union, the new style engine being developed for KDE. However, that does not mean nothing has happened in that time. Quite the opposite, in fact (spoiler alert); we plan to do a first release of Union with Plasma 6.7! So let us go over some of the things that happened with Union.