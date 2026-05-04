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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: Dolphin 26.04 release - KDE Blogs —

This refers to this MR: Add keyboard shortcut support for service menu actions. This change made it possible to add shortcuts to the beloved service menus and closed a highly-requested feature.

In other words, this allows you to add shortcuts to custom actions that can be run on currently-selected files or folders in Dolphin. Shortcut edition for context menu custom actions

This was implemented by a new contributor Albert Mkhitaryan, who also did the necessary library work with my assistance. Kudos to Albert.

Most of Dolphin's UI could already benefit from shortcuts with some caveats and the new feature does not apply to context menu plugins, such as Ark's "Extract here" or Dolphin's "Set Folder Icon".

Additionally, context menus options are reloaded as they are modified thanks to Pan Zhang.