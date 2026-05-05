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Free and Open Source Software
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Wombat - high-precision scientific calculator - LinuxLinks
Wombat is a high-precision scientific calculator for Linux powered by the Numbat programming language.
It keeps a live Numbat interpreter session in memory, making it suitable for scientific calculations that use variables, functions, imports, units, constants, and dimensional analysis.
This is free and open source software.
PySCF - quantum chemistry framework - LinuxLinks
PySCF is a mature quantum chemistry framework that combines a high-level Python interface with performance-critical compiled code, making it suitable both for production calculations and for developing new electronic structure workflows.
It provides a broad range of computational chemistry functionality in a package that fits naturally into Python-based scripting, automation, and analysis.
This is free and open source software.
FilesFinder - search for files within a given repository - LinuxLinks
FilesFinder is a command-line utility that searches for files within a repository while respecting ignore rules.
It can match file paths using glob patterns or regular expressions, and it’s designed as a faster, simpler alternative to find by using parallel processing. The tool can also be used as a GitHub Action, making it useful for workflows that need to collect files matching specific criteria.
This is free and open source software.
Indigo - universal cheminformatics toolkit - LinuxLinks
Indigo is a universal cheminformatics toolkit for working with molecules and reactions.
It offers a broad chemistry-focused SDK for tasks such as molecular rendering, canonicalization, exact and substructure matching, fingerprinting, similarity search, and scaffold-related analysis, and it includes bindings for environments such as Python, Java, .NET, R, and WebAssembly.
This is free and open source software.
Kommit - graphical Git client - LinuxLinks
Kommit is a graphical Git client from KDE that gives Linux users a desktop interface for working with Git repositories.
It’s designed for day-to-day version control work, offering visual tools for inspecting repository history, reviewing changes, and handling common Git operations in a way that fits naturally into the KDE desktop.
This is free and open source software.