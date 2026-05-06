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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2026



Quoting: I run a full Linux desktop in Docker just because I can —

So why would anyone go to all this trouble to run Linux? After all, we could simply use VirtualBox or even dual-boot Linux alongside Windows. My answer is simple: curiosity and the desire for a challenge.

I’ve been interested in Docker for some time, and while I have had experience with full-stack web development, not much in the world of Docker and containerization. I wanted to experiment with things and learn by doing them, so this project was the answer.

From the start, I knew this wouldn't be easy. I expected that a day, maybe two days at most, would be enough to get a graphical Linux system up and running. But the reality of the challenge was quite the opposite. The obstacles I faced over the next four days were completely unexpected and far more complex than I could have ever anticipated, stretching my patience well beyond what I had prepared for.