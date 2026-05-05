Web: End of ‘Ask Jeeves’, Feather Wiki, Reverting Back to RSS, and Blocking Ads (Spyware)

I discovered Feather Wiki indirectly via fellow blogger, Jack Baty. He uses many different tools for his multiple blogs; and for one of them he uses TiddlyWiki, which is a feature-rich “non-linear personal web notebook”.

Inspired by TiddlyWiki, Feather Wiki is a lightweight alternative built from the ground up, with a completely original codebase; which was perfect for my use case. It’s created by Robbie @Alamantus. I love the fact it is just a single HTML file that starts at 58kB! The interface is minimal yet extensible, supports Markdown (a must for me), and is very snappy which is important (I can’t stand lag 😅). Read about their features or FAQs.

This post serves as a reference on how I am using Feather Wiki’s HTML file smoothly on Android devices with multi-device, local-only syncing by using Syncthing.