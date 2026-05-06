news
Mozilla: MozPhab Release, "Trustworthy JavaScript for the Open Web", Lobbying, and PerfCompare
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.15.0 Released
Bugs resolved in Moz-Phab 2.15.0: [...]
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Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Trustworthy JavaScript for the Open Web
The open web is a critical platform for applications that handle highly sensitive data, from private communications to financial transactions and medical records. Traditionally, servers are trusted to deliver the appropriate code and resources for their web applications to browsers, who then provide a secure and isolated environment for their execution. In some circumstances, this trust model falls short.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla calls on UK policymakers to address the roots of online harm, not undermine the open web
Mozilla has joined a coalition of 19 digital rights organizations and technology providers in a joint statement, urging UK policymakers not to undermine the open web in their efforts to protect young people online.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: New deploy of PerfCompare! May 5th
The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
Bug 2032537: Results Page: show count of the improvements and regressions in the subtests per platform