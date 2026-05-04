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today's howtos
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peppe8o ☛ How to build an Hey Hi (AI) Agent on Raspberry PI with LangChain and Ollama
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and configure an Hey Hi (AI) Agent on a Raspberry PI computer board by using LangChain and Ollama, to get an agent running only in your local storage (without any cloud service).
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How to Patch CVE-2026-31431 (Copy Fail) on AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, Ubuntu, and Debian — Full Server Guide
If you’re running a GNU/Linux server and haven’t touched it since the weekend, stop reading this for a second and check your kernel version. Seriously, go run uname -r in another tab. I’ll wait. Back? Good. There’s a reason I asked.
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The Deployer Times ☛ SSH Multiplexing with ControlMaster
So when your deploy:update_code task does an rsync upload, it runs over the multiplexed connection that the previous run() calls already opened. No second handshake. The same is true for the local_archive upload step, the rsync recipe in contrib/, and any custom task that uses Httpie to fetch from a remote.
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TecMint ☛ How to Monitor GNU/Linux Performance with Sysstat Tools
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Temporary Solution: Disable Launchpad PPAs During Ubuntu DDoS Disruption
Recently, FunOS users may encounter errors when running sudo apt update, especially related to Launchpad PPAs (Personal Package Archives). These errors are caused by an ongoing disruption to Ubuntu infrastructure, which makes some PPA servers temporarily inaccessible.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Floorp on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Floorp gives Ubuntu users a Firefox-based browser with extra workspace, sidebar, web-panel, and interface customization options without switching to a Chromium engine.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Percona on Linux Mint 22
If you run MySQL on Linux Mint and keep hitting performance ceilings, the problem is often not your queries but the database engine underneath them.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on Fedora 44
Figma is one of the most powerful collaborative design tools available today.
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Linuxize ☛ Initial Server Setup on Ubuntu 26.04
Prepare a new Ubuntu 26.04 server with a sudo user, SSH key authentication, UFW firewall rules, a hostname, timezone settings, and system updates.
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Linuxize ☛ cd Cheatsheet
Quick reference for changing directories with cd in Linux
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HowTo Geek ☛ I ditched desktop apps for these 5 Linux terminal apps—and I'm not going back
For most people, the Linux terminal is where you troubleshoot issues or run sudo commands—not a place where you do your day-to-day work. I used to think the same way until I stumbled into the world of TUI (Terminal User Interface) apps—terminal-based tools with real interfaces. I tried a few, and while most didn’t stick, these five did. In fact, they’re so good they’ve replaced several graphical desktop apps I used before.