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Today It's 5/5 and We're 5 Weeks Away From Our 22nd Anniversary
22 years ago Susan registered the domain and began running this site. It has since then been run by many volunteers and its community is large at this point - maybe largest ever.
Next month one contributor plans to host a little party for the site, seeing that there are budgetary constraints this year.
Last week's upgrade gives us ample legroom, with as much as 4 years until the next upgrade becomes necessary. We'll be 26 by then. █
Image source: Church Street, Seaham town centre