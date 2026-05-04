news
Security Leftovers
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SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.6.5 Released
Wireshark release 4.6.5 fixes 43 vulnerabilities (38 CVEs) and 35 bugs.
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Edtech Firm Instructure Discloses Data Breach Amid Hacker Leak Threats
Hackers disrupted services and stole names, email addresses, student ID numbers, and user messages.
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Devices/Embedded
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Spaceraccoon ☛ Discovering Vulnerabilities in Enterprise Audiovisual Hardware
Given all of these considerations, my primary recommendation is to practice watertight defence-in-depth at the network level: MAC address whitelisting where possible, network isolation, automatic blocking of unknown hosts, and zero [Internet] egress. Software vulnerabilities aside, these devices are physically accessible by design - sometimes it’s a simple matter of unscrewing a few wall plates to reach an ethernet port.
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