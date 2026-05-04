The new Steam Controller features four haptic motors, two full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch, a 6-axis IMU, two capacitive areas, a USB-C connector and USB-C tethered play support, and an 8.39 Wh Li-ion battery promising up to 35 hours of gameplay.

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Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.