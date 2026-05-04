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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: Scaleclaw - Linux distribution image built around Universal Blue’s base image - LinuxLinks —

Scaleclaw is a Linux distribution image built around Universal Blue’s base image. It offers an opinionated atomic GNOME desktop with branded installation media, Flatpak integration, a minimal GNOME application set, and Universal Blue tooling underneath. The project provides regular and NVIDIA variants, with ISO generation instructions available for users who want to build or test the image themselves.

Universal Blue is a community project that builds custom Fedora Atomic Desktop images. In plain terms, it takes Fedora’s atomic/immutable desktop model and publishes ready-made OS images with extra hardware support, drivers, codecs, tools, and configuration layered on top. It’s not a traditional Linux distribution in the old sense. It’s more like a family of bootable container-based Fedora images. Users can install or “rebase” to one of those images, then receive atomic updates with rollback support. Universal Blue also provides base images that other projects can build from, which is what Scaleclaw does.